Fashion

New Palais Galliera Exhibition Pays Homage to the Museum’s Fashionable Past

The two-part A History of Fashion. Collecting & Exhibiting at the Palais Galliera exhibit commences with the first installment of this stylish tour de force.

Published 10.04.2021 by Jennifer Sauer
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