Fashion

Cartier Curates a Powerful Group of Creatives to Help Launch the New Pasha Watch

Rami Malek and Willow Smith are among Cartier's new faces.

Published 07.01.2020 by Ryan Norville
Last updated on 04.09.2021
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Cartier Roars Modernity With Panthère de Cartier

The Cartier Maison, at the origin of mythical models such as the iconic Tank, further enthrones its signature animal by presenting a roaring line of modernity, mixing graphic lines and sensual curves. Timeless and symbolic, the Panthère de Cartier collection displays an assortment of pieces ranging from the ring set to the tassel necklace.

04.08.2021 by L'Officiel Paris
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Cartier: An Icon in the Spotlight

The ultimate symbol of the Maison, the Panther is more than ever a must-have in the jungle of luxury jewelry. Its new lines make the wild animal the best ally of the modern, indomitable woman.
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The Secret History of the Cartier Trinity Ring

Worn by the likes of Grace Kelly and Gary Cooper, the Cartier Trinity ring was an Old Hollywood favorite.
02.17.2021 by Lorena Meouchi

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