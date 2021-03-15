Fashion

'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor is Breaking Through

L’OFFICIEL’s February 2021 digital coverstar offered a smart candor to Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix’s hit show, navigating themes of gossip, sex, and high society. What’s next for the young, fashionable Phoebe Dynevor? The world, of course.
Published 02.16.2021 by Sarah Fones
Last updated on 03.15.2021
Phoebe Dynevor breaking through
Phoebe Dynevor for L'Officiel

Tags

phoebedynevornetflixbridgerton

Related Articles

rege-jean-page-facts.jpg

Men's

Everything You Need to know about Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Bridgerton

Born in London, the son of a pastor and a nurse, Regé-Jean Page became interested in performing arts at the age of 14. Now he's the star of Netflix's "Briderton."
02.01.2021 by Redação
clothing apparel person human dating robe fashion gown evening dress wedding

Film & TV

Decoding the Netflix Phenomenon of 'Bridgerton'

Ranked within Netflix's Top 10 in 76 countries, 'Bridgerton' is a global phenomenon. Here's how the show became so successful.
03.11.2021 by Van Anh
1 person human hand clothing apparel

Film & TV

'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era

In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.

03.25.2022 by Sophie Shaw

Recommended posts for you

Zendaya, The Odyssey, premeire

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
young anthony bourdain : young photos anthony bourdain

Pop culture

Young Photos Of Anthony Bourdain

Reminisce about the life and accomplishments of the late celebrity chef, author, and travel connoisseur with these old photos.

08.07.2026 by Eliana Brown and Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
pmcarc retro studio trend new york sphere person clothing footwear shoe face head photography portrait

Fashion

Bring Back the Wild Activewear of the '70s, '80s, and '90s

When did the neutral matching set go from a personal style choice to an all-around epidemic?

08.07.2026 by Kailey Sigoda
Havaianas heels at Studio Constance Spring/Summer 2027, CPHFW. Courtesy of Kerimcan Goren.

Fashion

Heeled Flip-Flops Are Summer's Coolest Shoe

When the monarchs of rubber flip-flops debut a heel at CPHFW, the trend is officially sealed—here is how to shop the Y2K revival with personality

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
CORTIS performing at Lollapalooza 2026. Getty Images.

Men's

CORTIS Is Coloring Outside the Lines of Y2K Style

The rising K-pop group is giving the aesthetic a thrifted and layered Gen Z remix.

08.06.2026 by Angelina Wang
bestof topix new york people person advertisement urban city shoe adult male man shopping mall

Film & TV

Meet The Cast of 'Sterling Point'

Get to know the rising stars behind Sterling Point, the latest coming-of-age TV drama on Prime Video. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
phoebe bridgers tour : phoebe bridgers pop up shows : phoebe bridgers songs : phoebe bridgers setlist

Pop culture

Phoebe Bridgers' Complete Dating History

From musicians to actors, the artist has kept much of her romantic life private while showing compassion in her distinct way.

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez