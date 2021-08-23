Prada Partners with Aspen Art Museum to Launch New Outdoor Installation

Artist Emanoel Araujo Speaks to Hans Ulrich Obrist About the Unthinkable Future of Brazil

With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.