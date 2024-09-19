Prada's Spring/Summer 2025 Delivers Suspense and Style
For Spring/Summer 2025, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons stage a women's collection that cleverly combines strong elements with wearable pieces for everyday life.
For Spring/Summer 2025, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons stage a women's collection that cleverly combines strong elements with wearable pieces for everyday life.
De Angelis defines herself as cautious in expressing her wishes, because she is lucky and they come true... like working with Luc Besson, whose cult film Léon with Natalie Portman is who she owes her name to.