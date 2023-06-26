Fashion

Sotheby's to Auction Princess Diana's Original Sheep Sweater

This will be the first time the sweater goes up for auction.

06.26.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Princess Diana in a red sweater.
Photo courtesy of Sotheby's.

Tags

princessdianasotheby'sauctionsweater

Related Articles

A purple dress set against a dark grey backdrop.

Fashion

Sotheby's Auctions Iconic Princess Diana Dress

The fine art auction house is offering bidders an opportunity to own one of the most historic dresses worn by Princess Diana.

01.20.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
princess diana dancing with john travolta

Fashion

Princess Diana Style: See Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time

The evolution and versatility of Princess Diana's style from the early '80s to the late '90s proves that she was ahead of her time as a fashion icon.

08.30.2022 by Nicolette Salmi
bareheaded british royal family charities charity events hairstyles half length half-lengths handbags happy official role pink outfit royals royalty smiling suits uk visits clothing apparel suit overcoat coat person human blazer jacket female

Beauty

14 Iconic Princess Diana Hairstyles

Whether styled with tiaras, hats, or bulky strands, Princess Diana's hair is nothing short of spectacular.

05.29.2021 by Redação

Recommended posts for you

Kaia Gerber in a nude dress and and Jacob Elordi black tuxedo.

Pop culture

A Complete Rundown of Jacob Elordi's Dating History

The Euphoria star has made headlines for his numerous A-list relationships.

06.26.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
face person human female

Beauty

Ariana Grande's 10 Most Memorable Beauty Moments

From music videos to red carpets, the "Positions" singer has never shied away from a major beauty moment. 

06.26.2023 by Matthew Velasco
book publication adult female person woman novel face head

Film & TV

Janice Man's Must-See Films

A round up of all the most important moments with Janice Man while acting. 

06.24.2023 by Giorgia Cantarini
pasta on white plates with drink glasses

Travel & Living

Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in NYC

Looking for your next summer brunch hangout? L'OFFICIEL has compiled a list of some of the best bottomless brunches in NYC.

06.26.2023 by Courtney Mason
Aurora Anthony in a black and light brown suit.

Fashion Week

Aurora Anthony's Inside Look at the KidSuper Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Show

Music artist, model, and fashion muse Aurora Anthony gives L'OFFICIEL an insider glimpse at his day at the KidSuper theatrical menswear show in attendance of Paris Men's Fashion Week.

06.26.2023 by Alyssa Kelly
Princess Diana in a red sweater.

Fashion

Sotheby's to Auction Princess Diana's Original Sheep Sweater

This will be the first time the sweater goes up for auction.

06.26.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
enjoyment:cb2 festivity:cb2 african-american ethnicity:cb3 ethnic diversity:cb2 group of people:cb3 gay male:cb3 caucasian ethnicity:cb3 political and social issues:cb2 urban scene:cb2 partially nude:cb2 gay rights:cb2 outdoors:cb2 celebrating:cb3 latin american and hispanic ethnicity:cb3 american:cb3 fire escape:cb3 city:cb2 pride parade:cb2 manhattan:cb2 person human skin back clothing apparel sport sports

Politics & Culture

A Look at Pride Throughout the Years

As the annual New York City Pride parade takes to the streets once again, take a look at Pride photos throughout history. 

06.25.2023 by Lauren Gruber
entertainment hong kong shoe high heel fashion dress sandal adult female person woman evening dress

Fashion

Janice Man, a Red Carpet Star From Hong Kong

Janice Man, the award-winning actress and model, shines in films/TV. A red carpet star, she has collaborated with top brands. Acclaimed for Helios, Cold War 2, Sheep Without a Shepherd 2, and Lost in the Stars. Attended prestigious events like the Shanghai Film Festival, Hainan Film Festival, Hong Kong Film Awards, GQ Men Of The Year, and more.

06.25.2023 by Donato D'Aprile