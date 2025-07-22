The Largest Ever Exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II's Fashion to Open in London
To celebrate the centenary of the birth of Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style will be displayed in 2026 in the King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace.
Rosie Roche, a 20-year-old cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, died suddenly at her family home in Wiltshire. As the royal family mourns, many are just now learning about the bright young woman whose life ended far too soon.
