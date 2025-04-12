Related Articles

Aaliyah at the 2001 Essence Awards. Getty Images

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Aaliyah in a Nude-Colored Roberto Cavalli Dress at the 2001 Essence Awards

The Princess of R&B had a love for Roberto Cavalli, and this red carpet look proves why. 

01.16.2025 by Valerie Soto
