Roger Vivier Unveils Its Spring/Summer 2026 Line, Atelier Animalier, In Paris
Celebrating the maison's rich history and archives, the new collection—made up of 11 unique creations—transforms animalier into a contemporary couture language.
Celebrating the maison's rich history and archives, the new collection—made up of 11 unique creations—transforms animalier into a contemporary couture language.
The Scandinavian girls know how to dress chic—even in the coldest of weather. From oversized coats to perfectly layered knits, Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week street style delivered a masterclass in cold-weather dressing with attitude.