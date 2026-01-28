Fashion

Roger Vivier Unveils Its Spring/Summer 2026 Line, Atelier Animalier, In Paris

Celebrating the maison's rich history and archives, the new collection—made up of 11 unique creations—transforms animalier into a contemporary couture language.

Published 01.28.2026 by Alessandro Viapiana
roger vivier atelier animalier spring/summer 2026
Zèbre Bonbon bag. Courtesy of Roger Vivier.

