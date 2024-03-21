10 Bizarre Dress Code Rules For Royal Family Members
The royal family lives under strict rules and protocols that extend even to the way they dress.
The royal family lives under strict rules and protocols that extend even to the way they dress.
In the running for the most bizarre royal items to be auctioned off are a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers, a 40-year-old slice of wedding cake, and a tea bag used by Queen Elizabeth II. The curiosity and fascination surrounding the British royal family is nothing new, but some fans are evidently willing to go the extra mile to proclaim their obsession.