Maluma Announces Debut Fashion Collection Royalty by Maluma With Macy's
Royalty by Maluma is the retailer's first celebrity collection from a Latin male.
Royalty by Maluma is the retailer's first celebrity collection from a Latin male.
Maluma is bringing Latin music to the masses. The Colombian artist released two new albums within the past year, and this fall he makes his Hollywood debut starring in Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez. Fame is in the L'OFFICIEL Hommes global coverstar's DNA, and it’s clear he’s just getting started.