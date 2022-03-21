Fashion

Maluma Announces Debut Fashion Collection Royalty by Maluma With Macy's

Royalty by Maluma is the retailer's first celebrity collection from a Latin male. 

Published 03.21.2022 by Alice First
Last updated on 03.21.2022
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