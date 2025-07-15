Fashion

Melissa and Diesel Drop Futuristic Footwear Collection

Three new styles—flip-flops, platforms, and sneakers—blend futuristic and see-through finishes in a sleek, unisex drop available now. 

Published 07.15.2025 by Grace Clarke
diesel x melissa shoe launch
Photography by Léon Prost, courtesy of Melissa.

Tags

dieselmelissafashionfootwearcollaboration

