Supermodel Devon Aoki's Most Iconic '00s Style Moments
Known for her role in 2 Fast 2 Furious and modeling for the most luxurious fashion houses like Chanel, discover Devon Aoki's best moments.
Known for her role in 2 Fast 2 Furious and modeling for the most luxurious fashion houses like Chanel, discover Devon Aoki's best moments.
After four years of fan speculation, Tom Holland and Zendaya finally went public with their relationship in 2021, so this one's for you, Tomdaya fans. L'OFFICIEL dives into the relationship timeline of one of Hollywood's most beloved young celebrity couples.