Upcoming Destination Fashion Shows in 2024
From Max Mara in Venice to Louis Vuitton in Shanghai, check out where luxury brands are setting sail for their upcoming collections.
In keeping with the values of irreverent glamour, a proud Italian heritage, and provocation behind Gucci Ancora, Sabato de Sarno presents his debut menswear collection, a line rife with humanity, passion, and natural beauty for the Fall/Winter 2024 season.
Fendi Men announces a new worldwide campaign for Spring/Summer 2024, featuring the newest menswear ambassadors including Chinese actor and singer Kuanghan Hsu, American actor Jeremy Pope, and Italian actor Massimiliano Caiazzo.