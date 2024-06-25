Fashion

Van Cleef & Arpels Launches Volume One of Extensive 'Van Cleef & Arpels Collection'

The first part of the book series details the history of the Maison and landmark pieces of jewelry from 1906 to 1953.

06.25.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
van cleef & arpels book
Volume 1 Of 'The Van Cleef & Arpels Collection.' Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels.

Tags

fashionjewelryvancleefandarpelshistory

Related Articles

finger person human

Travel & Living

Class is In Session at Van Cleef & Arpels

Storied jewelers Van Cleef & Arpels open the doors to their school for designers and lovers of gems, transporting their Paris-based L'Ecole des Arts Joailliers to NYC's Fifth Avenue for an experience that's sure to make the grade.
11.08.2018 by Laura van Straaten
light mouse electronics computer hardware lighting glass

Shopping

Women are Tired of Dressing Down

L'OFFICIEL's global shopping survey reveals that quarantine has women ready to dress to the nines, jewels included.
01.05.2021 by L'OFFICIEL
accessories jewelry necklace gemstone

Fashion

Van Cleef & Arpels Takes High Jewelry on Le Grand Tour

Dripping with gemstones, Van Cleef & Arpels' Le Grand Tour collection celebrates the majestic wonders of Europe through the art of high jewelry.

08.25.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Recommended posts for you

adult female person woman cosmetics mobile phone ring makeup head necklace

Fashion

Summer Fridays Co-Founder Marianna Hewitt Exudes Casual Elegance in Chanel Couture

Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt sat down with L'OFFICIEL to talk about her relaxed Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture show in Paris. 

06.26.2024 by Carrie Wittmer
clothing shorts person coat pants footwear shoe skirt

Fashion

Bloomer Shorts Are Summer 2024's Most Unexpected Trend

The boxer shorts trend has evolved. Make way for bloomer shorts this summer.

06.26.2024 by Samantha Kim
Balenciaga Fall 2024 Couture. Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Fashion

Balenciaga’s 2024 Couture Show Elevates Subculture to Couture 

The 53rd Balenciaga Couture collection combines innovation and history to reinterpret skater, goth, and streetwear aesthetics into couture.

06.26.2024 by Henry Dansicker
sunburned makeup trend : sabrina carpenter blush

Beauty

Sunburned Makeup Is The Sabrina Carpenter-Approved Beauty Trend Taking Over TikTok

Ditch the tanning oil this season and achieve a summer-ready, sunkissed glow with the help of tactical blush placement and the perfect pigmented products.

06.26.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Portrait of Andreas Kronthaler, courtesy Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

Andreas Kronthaler Talks Vivienne Westwood's Legacy and His Love of Art

Creative director Andreas Kronthaler discusses his vision for the future of Vivienne Westwood and the brand’s intrinsic connection to art and activism. 

06.20.2024 by Cristina Manfredi
Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture

Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture Embraces Graceful Serenity

“Serene in their beauty, pearls are historically associated with the moon, water, wisdom, purity and love,” said the designer, revealing his entry point to the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection. 

06.25.2024 by Pauline Borgogno
elon musk and grimes

Pop culture

Elon Musk's Complete Dating History

The new Twitter owner has had a slew of high-profile relationships and love interests. 

09.10.2023 by Dana Perelberg
Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture

Fashion Week

Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture Presents A Fantastical Opera

Sophisticated and theatrical, the Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection combines the worlds of opera and high fashion.

06.25.2024 by Pauline Borgogno