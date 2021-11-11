Transport Yourself to the '90s with Versace's New Eyewear Collection
For this Fall/Winter 2021 season, the Italian house brings back '90s nostalgia with its latest collection.
For this Fall/Winter 2021 season, the Italian house brings back '90s nostalgia with its latest collection.
From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.