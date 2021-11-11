Fashion

Transport Yourself to the '90s with Versace's New Eyewear Collection

For this Fall/Winter 2021 season, the Italian house brings back '90s nostalgia with its latest collection.

Published 11.10.2021 by Ana Paula Galindo
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