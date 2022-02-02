Fashion

Emira D'Spain Announced as Victoria's Secret's First Black Transgender Model

Emira D'Spain makes history as the first Black transgender model to collaborate with the lingerie brand. 

02.02.2022 by Stevie Rowley
clothing apparel person human lingerie underwear

Tags

victoriassecrettransgendermodelsnews

