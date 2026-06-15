Fashion

A New York Exhibition Details Yves Saint Laurent's Life Through the Lens

The exhibition explores the late fashion designer and cultural doyen’s longstanding relationship with photographs and the artists who created them.

Published 06.12.2026 by Osman Can Yerebakan
Last updated on 06.15.2026
ysl photo exhibit nyc : yves saint laurent photography : most famous fashion photographers : vintage retro ysl shoots photos
Fall/Winter 1966 Haute Couture photographed by Jean-Claude Sauer for LIFE magazine, September 1966. Courtesy of International Center of Photography.

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A New York Exhibition Details Yves Saint Laurent's Life Through the Lens

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