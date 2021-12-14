Zendaya Uses Her Spidey Fashion Sense on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Red Carpet
Zendaya's latest red carpet look pays homage to the web-tastic cinematic production of her latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Zendaya's latest red carpet look pays homage to the web-tastic cinematic production of her latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home.
A former child star, Elle Fanning is now taking on a variety of hefty roles—from Empress to alleged murderer-by-text. The actress talks about leading the hit Hulu series The Great, launching a production company with her sister, and more as she front L'OFFICIEL's Winter 2021 global issue.