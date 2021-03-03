Film & TV

A Family's Financial Crisis Breeds Comedy in Artist Amalia Ulman's 'El Planeta'

Spanish artist Amalia Ulman makes the leap to the big screen this winter with her Sundance debut, "El Planeta," a dark comedy that peers into the heartbreak of eviction.
Published 03.03.2021 by Audrey Wollen
face person human female skin woman portrait photography photo

Tags

elplanetaamaliaulmansundancefilmfestivalprinthollywoodfilm

Related Articles

blonde female teen kid girl woman child person human hug

Pop culture

The Most Beautiful Classic Romantic Films of All Time

Some love stories never get old.
01.17.2021 by Avery Felman
1215 ailey jamila wignot sundance 2021 u.s. documentary competition still person human dance pose leisure activities bird animal

Film & TV

Music, The Matrix, and More: Highlights from the Virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival

Here are the best movies, talks, and programs from Sundance Film Festival's virtual 2021 season.
02.05.2021 by Alexa Dark
clothing apparel person human blouse

Film & TV

Sienna Miller is Searching Time

From fashion spreads to the stage and silver screen, L’OFFICIEL’s Spring 2021 coverstar Sienna Miller and Twiggy have done it all. Separated by lockdown but together in spirit, the fashion icons discuss their origins and why our pasts have never felt so contemporary.
02.24.2021 by Joshua Glass

Recommended posts for you

copenhagen fashion week street style : scandi girl outfit inspiration : copenhagen fashion week history : copenhagen fashion week spring/summer 2027

Fashion

The Copenhagen Effect: How the City's Unique Energy Is Shaping Modern Fashion

Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.

08.07.2026 by Aemilia Madden
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
Dress THOM BROWNE

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Photo via Instagram/@giangsaigon2024.

Music

Press Play on the Past: Vintage Tech Is Trending Again

The future is looking retro as the world rewinds, replays, and rediscovers the high appeal of low resolution.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
House Janolo. Courtesy of House Janolo.

Fashion

Emerald-Cut Pendants Are Summer’s Hottest Jewelry Moment

From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
paris crowd person people mobile phone fashion shoe shorts handbag audience necklace

Fashion

6 Brands From Copenhagen Fashion Week to Keep on Your Radar

From familiar Marimekko to budding brand Saks Potts, here are our favorite Scandi designers of the season.

08.07.2026 by Lauren Gruber
green and white striped swim shorts and white bandeau bikini top

Fashion

This Summer, Swim Shorts Are Making A Splash As A Defining Trend

Whether you opt for itty-bitty styles or knee-length designs, one thing's for sure: you'll be the most tapped-in beachgoer around. 

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp