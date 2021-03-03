A Family's Financial Crisis Breeds Comedy in Artist Amalia Ulman's 'El Planeta'

Film & TV
Spanish artist Amalia Ulman makes the leap to the big screen this winter with her Sundance debut, "El Planeta," a dark comedy that peers into the heartbreak of eviction.
