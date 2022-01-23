Film & TV

Audrey Hepburn Returns to the Screen in New Biopic

The iconic actress is more alive than ever, and this time it will be Apple TV+ that picks up her story.

01.21.2022 by Laura Duque
Pop culture

Valentino Co-Founder Shares Unseen Photos of Audrey Hepburn

Giancarlo Giammetti shows a side of Audrey Hepburn from her later years.
01.28.2021 by Redação
Fashion

The Legacy of Audrey Hepburn's Givenchy Little Black Dress

On what would have been the actress' 92nd birthday, L'OFFICIEL recounts the history and rise to fame of Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's little black dress.

05.04.2021 by Alice Cavallo
Film & TV

An Audrey Hepburn TV Series is Coming Soon

The series will be based on a treatment written by Hepburn's son, Luca Dotti, about her life.

04.16.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

