Beyoncé Receives Her First Oscar Nomination
Following the success of her song "Be Alive" for the 2021 film King Richard, Beyoncé has received her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.
Following the success of her song "Be Alive" for the 2021 film King Richard, Beyoncé has received her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.
As the creative director of her own eponymous brand, Sami Miró knows a thing or two about style. L'OFFICIEL speaks with the designer about her Valentine's Day plans and how she incorporates her love of planet Earth into her business model.