Blackpink’s Lisa to Make Acting Debut in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3
After Jisoo in Snowdrop and Jennie in The Idol, we’re more than hyped for Lisa’s performance in The White Lotus.
After Jisoo in Snowdrop and Jennie in The Idol, we’re more than hyped for Lisa’s performance in The White Lotus.
Despite a $20 million deal and high ratings, the Sussexes' podcast partnership with Spotify ended last year. Now, the drama ensues with Markle's newest move—a deal with Lemonada Media, including an "Archetypes" rerelease and a new podcast series in the works.