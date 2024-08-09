Everything to Know About 'House of the Dragon' Season 3
From the premiere date to plot predictions, here at L'OFFICIEL, we have all the juicy details on what's next for all of your favorite characters.
From the premiere date to plot predictions, here at L'OFFICIEL, we have all the juicy details on what's next for all of your favorite characters.
The 20-year-old actor plays Jacaerys Velaryon in HBO's House of the Dragon series, but his career is just beginning. Looking forward to a world of different characters and projects, he says, "I wouldn't want to feel stuck or tied to a single role."