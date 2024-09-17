Julia Garner's 5 Most Iconic Roles
With three Emmys and a Golden Globe under her belt, the American actress has 'garner-ed' a number of iconic performances throughout her decade-long career.
With three Emmys and a Golden Globe under her belt, the American actress has 'garner-ed' a number of iconic performances throughout her decade-long career.
De Angelis defines herself as cautious in expressing her wishes, because she is lucky and they come true... like working with Luc Besson, whose cult film Léon with Natalie Portman is who she owes her name to.