Film & TV

Julia Garner's 5 Most Iconic Roles

With three Emmys and a Golden Globe under her belt, the American actress has 'garner-ed' a number of iconic performances throughout her decade-long career.

09.17.2024 by Valentina Ruiz
blonde hair person fashion adult female woman
Julia Garner via Getty Images

Related Articles

Dress BALENCIAGA Watch OMEGA

Film & TV

Nicole Kidman’s 8 Most Iconic Roles

The Australia native has dominated the acting world for decades with her performances in films and television shows such as Dead Calm and Big Little Lies

08.26.2024 by Paige Ganim
'Rosemary's Baby' Prequel

Film & TV

Everything You Need To Know about Paramount Plus' Newest Horror Film ‘Apartment 7A'

The upcoming psychological thriller Apartment 7A is the prequel you never thought you needed. 

09.03.2024 by Grace Clarke
red bag close-up Hanni purple backdrop Hanni with red Gucci bag orange backdrop

Fashion

Halle Bailey, Julia Garner, and Hanni Are the New Faces of Gucci Horsebit 1955 Bag

Gucci reintroduces its modern icon in new campaign.

03.27.2023 by L'Officiel Malaysia

Recommended posts for you

Bag LOUIS VUITTON Watch OMEGA Bracelet TIFFANY & CO.

Shopping

Chunky Cuffs Are Your Key to Fall Accessorizing

Say goodbye to your dainty bracelets and welcome chunky cuffs into your fall jewelry rotation.

09.20.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
skirt dress adult female person woman evening dress formal wear high heel fashion

Fashion

All the Iconic Leopard Print Moments in L'OFFICIEL's Archives

Leopard print isn't just dominating the shelves—it's a staple that has graced the pages of L'OFFICIEL's archives for years.

09.20.2024 by Grace Clarke
Sasha Pivovarova for L'OFFICIEL

Fashion

The Best Jackets To Invest in This Fall Season

As we officially enter the fall calendar season, we have selected the trendiest jackets for the cooler weather.

09.20.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz, Grace Clarke
rtw new york entertainment nyfw pmcarc topics microphone guitar adult female person woman guitarist performer solo performance concert

Fashion

Charlotte Lawrence Is the Singer, Influencer and Actress Who's Everywhere at Fashion Week

Starring alongside Vince Vaughn and Jodie Turner-Smith in Bad Monkey, the singer, influencer and actress is the talk of social media.

09.20.2024 by Valentina Ruiz
clothing coat overcoat jacket long sleeve fashion adult male man person

Fashion

BOSS Explores 'Out of Office' for Milan Fashion Week SS25

The Boss Spring/Summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week is an elegant deconstruction of a more traditional and formal look.

09.19.2024 by Alessandro Viapiana
face person photography portrait accessories earring adult female woman long sleeve

Fashion

Meet Matilda De Angelis, the Italian Actress Poised to Take Over Your Screens in 'Dracula'

De Angelis defines herself as cautious in expressing her wishes, because she is lucky and they come true... like working with Luc Besson, whose cult film Léon with Natalie Portman is who she owes her name to.

09.19.2024 by Fabia Di Drusco
milan adult female person woman people mobile phone male man crowd shoe

Fashion

Prada's Spring/Summer 2025 Delivers Suspense and Style

For Spring/Summer 2025, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons stage a women's collection that cleverly combines strong elements with wearable pieces for everyday life.

09.19.2024 by Cristina Manfredi
shelf furniture bookcase accessories bag handbag cup

Travel & Living

Marriott and Sotheby’s Redefine Luxury in Art and Travel Experiences

Iconic Pieces. Exceptional Experiences. 

09.19.2024 by Grace Clarke