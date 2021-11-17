Watch Léa Seydoux Talk About Being a Bond Girl, Working With Wes Anderson, and More
With five films out this year, French actress Léa Seydoux, our L'OFFICIEL Art Winter 2021 coverstar, reflects on making movies and what they mean to her.
With high-profile roles in the newest Bond film No Time to Die and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Léa Seydoux lights up the big screen with glamour and vulnerability. Here, the L'OFFICIEL Art global Winter 2021 coverstar is seen through the eyes of Leo Villareal on the River Thames in front of Westminster Bridge, part of the artist's large-scale work Illuminated River.