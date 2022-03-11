Film & TV

'Pam & Tommy' Star Medalion Rahimi on Hijabi Representation and Seth Rogen's Ceramics

The actress offers her take on Muslim representation on screen, '90s fashion, and Seth Rogen's pottery skills.

Published 03.11.2022 by Samaa Khullar
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