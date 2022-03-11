Related Articles

Film & TV

Behind the 4-Hour Process of Turning Lily James into Pamela Anderson for 'Pam & Tommy'

The makeup, hair, and prosthetics teams responsible for Lily James and Sebastian Stan's respective transformations into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the new Hulu/Disney+ show reveal how they pulled off the remarkable feat.

02.02.2022 by Sophie Shaw
Film & TV

Courtney Love Criticizes Lily James' New Hulu Series 'Pam & Tommy'

The singer blasted the upcoming Hulu series and James for broadcasting her friend Pamela Anderson's struggles following the release of her sex tape.

05.17.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
Film & TV

What to Expect from Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s 'Pam & Tommy’

The first three episodes of the much-anticipated Hulu miniseries will debut on February 2.

01.26.2022 by Melissa Mae

Film & TV

'Pam & Tommy' Star Medalion Rahimi on Hijabi Representation and Seth Rogen's Ceramics

The actress offers her take on Muslim representation on screen, '90s fashion, and Seth Rogen's pottery skills.

03.11.2022 by Samaa Khullar
Pop culture

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram Official

The high-profile pair have finally gone public.

03.11.2022 by Samaa Khullar
Fashion Week

Riccardo Tisci Explores Family for Burberry's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Just as Paris Fashion Week came to a close, Burberry held an off-the-schedule runway show with a laundry list of A-list attendees.

03.11.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Fashion

Best Film-Inspired Outfits to Grace the Red Carpet

Here are our favorite film-inspired outfits, from Zoë Kravitz’s recent Catwoman ensemble to Zendaya’s spider-themed gown.

03.09.2022 by Melissa Mae
Film & TV

Barbie Ferreira Comments on 'Euphoria' Drama

The Euphoria actress is speaking out about rumors of disagreements with the show's creator Sam Levinson.

03.09.2022 by Victória Theonila

Pop culture

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Second Child

Grimes and Elon Musk are already parents to son X Æ A-12.

03.10.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil

Film & TV

Everything We Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Anticipate new characters, budding romances, and unrelenting drama in Bridgerton's second season.

03.05.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Film & TV

Everything We Know About 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Get all the juicy details about Amazon Prime's highly anticipated upcoming rock 'n' roll-inspired limited series.

03.11.2022 by Samaa Khullar