Film & TV
L'OFFICIEL's February 2021 digital coverstar Phoebe Dynevor reflects on her time playing the dashing Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's fan-favorite series.
Related Articles
Film & TV
'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.