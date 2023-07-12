'Harry & Meghan' Has Been Nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan is officially award nominated.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan is officially award nominated.
Despite a $20 million deal and high ratings, the Sussexes' podcast partnership with Spotify ended last year. Now, the drama ensues with Markle's newest move—a deal with Lemonada Media, including an Archetypes rerelease and a new podcast series in the works.