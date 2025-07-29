Inside Lena Dunham’s New Film 'Good Sex' With Natalie Portman and Role Model
Looks like Role Model found his new Sally, and it’s none other than his new co-star Natalie Portman.
Looks like Role Model found his new Sally, and it’s none other than his new co-star Natalie Portman.
Once an undergarment, now a style staple, the slip skirt has evolved over a century to become one of fashion’s most enduring and versatile silhouettes; here’s how designers and It girls are reinterpreting it for fall 2025.