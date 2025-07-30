All the Remakes and Sequels Taking Over Summer 2025
With beloved classics from the ’90s and 2000s returning to the big screen, nostalgia has officially taken over Hollywood.
With beloved classics from the ’90s and 2000s returning to the big screen, nostalgia has officially taken over Hollywood.
Once an undergarment, now a style staple, the slip skirt has evolved over a century to become one of fashion’s most enduring and versatile silhouettes; here’s how designers and It girls are reinterpreting it for fall 2025.