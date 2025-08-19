Everything You Need To Know About 'The Savant'
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain takes on a rousing new role in the long-awaited Apple TV thriller series.
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain takes on a rousing new role in the long-awaited Apple TV thriller series.
50 years after Billie Jean King's incredible performance in "The Battle of the Sexes," tennis harbors some of the highest-paid female athletes, with some, not all, tournaments having equal prize purses and opportunity for endorsements.