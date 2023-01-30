Film & TV

5 Things to Know About Whitney Peak

Even though the Gossip Girl reboot has come to an end, Whitney Peak is just getting started. 

Published 01.28.2023 by Sofia Mosier
Last updated on 01.30.2023
Whitney peak black hair black top shiny earring
Photography by Jacques Burga for L'OFFICIEL USA Winter 2021.
 
 
 
 

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whitneypeakgossipgirlfashionchanelfilmtvbirthdayhbomaxnetflix

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