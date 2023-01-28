5 Things to Know About Whitney Peak
Even though the Gossip Girl reboot has come to an end, Whitney Peak is just getting started.
Star of the rebooted Gossip Girl and one of Chanel’s youngest ambassadors, Whitney Peak sparkles—on screen and here, in Chanel’s high jewelry collection dedicated to the timeless No. 5, as she speaks to L'OFFICIEL about playing Zoya, moving to New York City, and attending her first fashion week.