Film & TV

Get to Know the 'Past Lives' Breakout Star Greta Lee

A24's latest star emerges in the new film Past Lives.

12.08.2023 by Caroline McKenzie
Black and white image of Greta Lee in a dress with puffy sleeves
Photo via Getty Images.

Tags

celebritypopcultureactress

Related Articles

bestof topix london england face happy head person smile black hair dimples adult female woman

Fashion

Best Looks at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Stars from around the world arrived in London to celebrate this year's biggest achievements in fashion.

12.04.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
A Gucci store.

Fashion

NYC Store Openings in 2023

From SoHo to the Upper East Side, L'OFFICIEL rounds up the best the city has to offer in 2023.

12.04.2023 by Julia Demer
clothing apparel person human female

Fashion

Britney Spears' Best Y2K Style Moments

Celebrate the pop icon's birthday with a look back at her unforgettable 2000s fashion.
12.02.2023 by Hannah Amini

Recommended posts for you

face person photography portrait blouse beachwear adult female woman dress

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Takes Cruise 2024 to the Sea

With salt whafting in the air, photographer Debora Pota embraces the aquatic elements of Louis Vuitton's new collection.

12.08.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
people walking around art exhibition

Travel & Living

Who, What, Where: A Guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

As Miami Art Week approaches, take a look at the hottest exhibitions happening at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. 

12.01.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
fashion cap clothing hat adult female person woman shorts long sleeve

Fashion

Chanel Lights Up Manchester With Tweed and Music For Métiers d'Art

The French fashion house led by the creativity of Virginie Viard arrives in Thomas street, in the northern part of the English city, to unveil the Chanel Métiers d'art collection. «Tweed is the central element of the collection, but without nostalgia and reinterpreted with pop effervescence… Manchester is a special city, it is the city of music and stimulates the exploration of creativity».

12.08.2023 by Giampietro Baudo (Manchester)
Black and white image of Greta Lee in a dress with puffy sleeves

Film & TV

Get to Know the 'Past Lives' Breakout Star Greta Lee

A24's latest star emerges in the new film Past Lives.

12.08.2023 by Caroline McKenzie
display with jewelry inside

L'Officiel Art

Who's Who: The Hottest Parties, Pop-Ups, and Events of Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

Take a look at some of the must-see parties, pop-ups, and events happening alongside the galleries and exhibitions as part of Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. 

12.07.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
accessories bag handbag purse

Fashion

Icons Only: Alexander McQueen's Spring 2024 Precollection Accessories

Connecting the dots of iconic archival pieces, Alexander McQueen's latest lineup of accessories is a masterclass in sculpted elegance.

12.07.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Fashion

Balenciaga Names Nicole Kidman as New Brand Ambassador

New global ambassador Nicole Kidman appeared at Maison Balenciaga's Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show last night in Los Angeles.

12.03.2023 by Pauline Borgogno
coat jacket blazer person sitting adult male man face head

Fashion

Alessandro Vigilante Named New Creative Director at Rochas

Following Charles de Vilmorin's departure, Alessandro Vigilante has succeeded to the helm of the French fashion house.

12.04.2023 by Giorgia Cantarini