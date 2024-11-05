Men's

Everything You Need to Know About Suit Shopping

Discover how to find the perfect suit with expert tips on fit, fabric, and style to achieve a sharp, comfortable look. Plus, we included some recommendations on where to start shopping.

11.05.2024 by Tobi Oliveri
Photographed by Lea Winkler for the L'OFFICIEL USA Men's Fall 2023 Issue
Photographed by Lea Winkler for the L'OFFICIEL USA Men's Fall 2023 Issue

Tags

suitstylingbusiness

Related Articles

Photography: Ryan Jenq

Men's

Got $200,000? Spend It on These Luxury Men's Watches

These pieces will elevate your timepiece game (or dream watch moodboard) to the next level.

10.25.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Coat, sweater, and pants DRIES VAN NOTEN Bag MONTBLANC

Men's

The Best Luxury Messenger Bags for Men This Fall

Function and style collide!

10.24.2024 by Valentina Ruiz
L'OFFICIEL HOMMES October 2024

Men's

Luxury Brands Play Their Best Hands Yet With Latest Watches

New men’s timepieces for 2024—from classic steel stalwarts to models incorporating novel hues, such as navy and chocolate—push all the right buttons.

10.24.2024 by L'OFFICIEL

Recommended posts for you

las vegas crowd person adult female woman people microphone ring necklace man

Politics & Culture

Top Celebrity Endorsements for Kamala Harris in the 2024 Election

There has been no election like this one, and celebrities from Beyoncé to Harrison Ford have been increasingly entering the political sphere to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president as voting nears the final hour.

11.05.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Kamala Harris in Rose Garden July 2021 (ADA)

Fashion

Kamala Harris' 17 Most Powerful Outfits

Vice President Kamala Harris' style is more than meets the eye, evident in her suiting.

11.05.2024 by Lauren Levesque
dress evening dress formal wear black hair person adult female woman head face

Fashion

Nicole Scherzinger Channels Her Inner Pussycat Doll in Leopard Dress

The singer appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss her role on Broadway, wearing one of the season's hottest prints.

11.05.2024 by Valerie Soto
Photographed by Lea Winkler for the L'OFFICIEL USA Men's Fall 2023 Issue

Men's

Everything You Need to Know About Suit Shopping

Discover how to find the perfect suit with expert tips on fit, fabric, and style to achieve a sharp, comfortable look. Plus, we included some recommendations on where to start shopping.

11.05.2024 by Tobi Oliveri
parties roundup

Fashion

Willy Chavarria Celebrates in Style with Star-Studded Bash Following CFDA Awards Win

The fashion industry has been abuzz with celebrations from Willy Chavarria's CFDA afterparty, FGI's Night of Stars, and more. 

10.19.2024 by Grace Clarke
Bella Hadid in New York City. Photography: Getty Images.

Fashion

Bella Hadid Puts Her Spin on the Suede Obsession With Fringed Valentino

The supermodel channeled Carrie Bradshaw as she stepped out with her $2,690 accessory of choice.

11.04.2024 by Maegan Trusty
Photography: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Fronts Tiffany’s Romantic Holiday Campaign

The actor wore pieces from its HardWear collection in the video and imagery, shot across New York City.

11.04.2024 by L'OFFICIEL
black hair person head face adult female woman portrait smile lipstick

Fashion

Actor Mikey Madison's Best Red Carpet Looks

The Anora actor's style is quickly becoming one to watch, from her couture pieces by Chanel and Schiaparelli on the red carpet. Plus, there's Oscar buzz about her.

11.04.2024 by Valerie Soto