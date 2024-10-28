Music

Listen to Tyler, the Creator's New Album 'Chromakopia'

His highly anticipated album is an obscure and wonderful journey, with features from Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, and more.

10.28.2024 by Lacey Whitson
Photo: Courtesy of Golf Wang
Photo: Courtesy of Golf Wang

