7 Things You Should Know About Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Socialite Sister Lee Radziwill

From inspiring a handbag to being friends with Mick Jagger: Lee Radziwill didn't live in her sister's shadow.
03.04.2021 by Alexa Dark
Fashion

Harry Brant, Son of Stephanie Seymour, Dies at 24

The New York City socialite and his brother were once referred to as "NYC’s Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers.”
01.19.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
Politics & Culture

10 Real-Life Young Royals to Know

Get to know some of the world’s blue-blooded youth. 

08.05.2021 by Noor Lobad

L'Officiel Art

Cole Sprouse: A Story of Rebirth Captured by Niccolò Lapo Latini

Ready to examine the world through his camera lens, Sprouse seeks to define "the spaces" we occupy. He's now opened his first official website to exhibit his best works with a selection of limited edition prints for sale worldwide.

11.19.2021 by Niccolò Lapo Latini
Be Well

How to Prioritize Your Health This Holiday Season

From eating superfoods to destressing with yoga, here's how to prepare your body and mind for a season of holiday indulgence.

11.20.2021 by Dianna Shen
Politics & Culture

A History of New York's High Society

From mansions in Midtown Manhattan to summers in the South of France, L'OFFICIEL looks back on the extravagant history of New York's upper crust.

11.20.2021 by Maia Torres
Fashion

Nike and Swarovski Collaborate on the New Crystal-Encrusted Air Force 1s

Nike's famous Air Force 1s been bejeweled in the new collaboration between one of the most famous streetwear brands and Swarovski, the Austrian crystal maison.

11.19.2021 by Donato D'Aprile
Beauty

Add These 5 Ingredients to Your Winter Skincare Routine

In the colder months, it's more important than ever to retain moisture and double down on nourishing skincare.

11.20.2021 by Sophie Lee
Film & TV

New Documentary Reveals Freddie Mercury's Last Words

Close friends of legendary singer Freddie Mercury reveal several mysteries in a new documentary.

11.13.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
Politics & Culture

9 Pictures of Young Joe Biden You Might've Missed

L'OFFICIEL celebrates the President's 79th birthday with a look at his younger years.

11.20.2020 by Hannah Amini
Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's Relationship

The Twilight actress is officially off the market. 

11.20.2021 by Anna Cate Meis