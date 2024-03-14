Meghan Markle Is Back On Instagram and Launching A New Brand
Amid Kate Middleton's flurry of fan speculated conspiracy theories on her whereabouts, Meghan Markle is back on Instagram and launching a new brand—perfect timing.
Amid Kate Middleton's flurry of fan speculated conspiracy theories on her whereabouts, Meghan Markle is back on Instagram and launching a new brand—perfect timing.
Despite a $20 million deal and high ratings, the Sussexes' podcast partnership with Spotify ended last year. Now, the drama ensues with Markle's newest move—a deal with Lemonada Media, including an Archetypes rerelease and a new podcast series in the works.