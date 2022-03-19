Related Articles

Balmain and Barbie Collaborate on Toys, Fashion, and NFTs

The new Balmain x Barbie Limited Edition collaboration will be available on January 13th.

01.09.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania
Behind Every Great Piece, is a Great Campaign: BTS of Swarovski's Collection II Campaign

Sparkly, colorful, diverse—Swarovski's Collection II is a collection made for all.

11.05.2021 by L'Officiel México
Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Have Kids with Travis Barker

The couple got engaged over the weekend on the beach in Montecito, California.

10.20.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

The American Girl Doll is Making a Comeback

From a childhood favorite to joining you at Sunday brunch, see how this classic toy is returning to the lives of adults.

03.19.2022 by Stevie Rowley
Pearls are Back and Better Than Ever

You can officially add pearls to the long list of ‘80s and ‘90s trends making a comeback in 2022.

03.19.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair
7132 Hotel: A Luxurious Swiss Alpine Retreat

Where does architecture, design, gastronomy, and wellness coalesce? Discover with L’OFFICIEL the aesthetic and healing powers of the 7132 Hotel hospitality experience, imbued with world-class design and architecture, reinvigorating spa treatments, and outstanding cuisine

03.18.2022 by Alice Cavallo
How to Try the Crystal Eyeliner Beauty Trend

From the iconic makeup of Euphoria, we have collectively learned that gemstones can elevate a makeup look to angelic levels. Discover ideas on how to incorporate crystals into your ethereal eye looks.

03.17.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil
7 Secrets to Get the Most From Your Beauty Sleep

In honor of National Sleep Day, here are L'OFFICIEL's best tips and tricks to take care of your skin while you sleep. 

03.18.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair
A Complete Rundown of the Olaplex Saga

Confused about whether Olaplex products will give you amazing hair or cause infertility? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Olaplex controversy. 

03.18.2022 by Emma Ienzer
Lily Collins' Best Beauty Looks

Beyond her distinctive eyebrows, Lily Collins opts for bold makeup looks to complement her natural beauty.

03.18.2022 by Carmenlucia Acosta
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host 2022 Met Gala

Hollywood's biggest celebrities are gearing up for Fashion's Night Out.

03.18.2022 by Samaa Khullar