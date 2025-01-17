Pop culture

10 Edgy Photos of Young Cameron Diaz

The actor’s innate charm and energy has been a fixture on big screens for decades, evident in her young photos across red carpets and more.

Published 01.17.2025 by Maegan Trusty
Last updated on 01.17.2025
cameron diaz 1997
Cameron Diaz in 1997. Getty Images.

Tags

90s2000sfilms

Related Articles

young photos of ali larter

Pop culture

A Look Back at 'Landman' Star Ali Larter’s Early Acting Days

Landman star Ali Larter has been captivating audiences for decades. L'OFFICIEL takes a look back at her early acting days, from her breakout roles in cult-favorite films to Landman.

01.11.2025 by Grace Clarke
moet and chandon at the golden globes

Film & TV

Toast of the Town: Moët & Chandon Honor Hollywood Glitterati and Charity at the Globes

As Hollywood's champagne of choice marks its 34th year at the Golden Globes, here's a look at how the night's biggest stars celebrate, from the '90s to today.

01.09.2025 by Caroline Grosso
new york fashion coat jacket formal wear tie adult bride female person woman

Pop culture

13 Celebrity Cougar Couples

Ahead of Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway's new film, 'The Idea of You,' these Hollywood women and their younger men prove that love really is timeless.

03.13.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Recommended posts for you

cameron diaz 1995

Pop culture

10 Edgy Photos of Young Cameron Diaz

The actor’s innate charm and energy has been a fixture on big screens for decades, evident in her young photos across red carpets and more.

01.17.2025 by Maegan Trusty
Nikko Diamond Ring Bario Neal. Photography: Courtesy of Bario Neal

Fashion

Everything to Know About East-West Engagement Rings, the Style Brides Don't Regret

The east-west ring puts a modern twist on a traditional design, and it is getting more popular thanks to celebrities like Zendaya. Experts talk the history of this look, how to personalize it, and why brides are going for it more and more.

01.17.2025 by Valerie Soto
demi moore golden globes

Film & TV

Demi Moore's 8 Most Iconic Movies, From Roles in 'Ghost' to 'The Substance'

Demi Moore's movies and TV roles have made quite the impact across her decades-long career in Hollywood. See the actor and Golden Globe award winner's most iconic roles.

01.17.2025 by Maegan Trusty
kate upton

Beauty

The Ultimate Guide to Winged Eyeliner for Hooded Eyes, According to a MUA

The TJ Maxx and Marshalls beauty expert reveals her personal tricks for the perfect winged eyeliner on hooded eyes.

01.16.2025 by Maegan Trusty
proenza-schouler-founders-designers-exit

Fashion

Proenza Schouler Designers Step Down, Rumored to Join Loewe

The duo's last day will mark the end of an era for the brand, which is starting its search for new creative directors.

01.16.2025 by Andrea Bossi
kate moss feather dress

Fashion

L’HISTOIRE: Kate Moss’ Shoulder-Baring Take on the Little Black Dress in 1995

Moss' marabou-touched number by Jean Dessès remains one of her most show-stopping looks.

01.16.2025 by Maegan Trusty
Aaliyah at the 2001 Essence Awards. Getty Images

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Aaliyah in a Nude-Colored Roberto Cavalli Dress at the 2001 Essence Awards

The Princess of R&B had a love for Roberto Cavalli, and this red carpet look proves why. 

01.16.2025 by Valerie Soto
rihanna with fenty setting spray

Beauty

A Review: Fenty Beauty's New Setting Spray Can Really Do It All

I put Rihanna's new You Mist Makeup-Extending Setting Spray through the ringer, including a four-mile run. Here's what I think after a week of testing pre-launch.

01.16.2025 by Andrea Bossi