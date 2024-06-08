Pop culture

6 Times Celebs Told Us How They're Really Feeling With Graphic Tees

See all the times our favorite style icons like Kaia Gerber, Rihanna, and Zendaya have made a statement with casual street-style looks. 

06.08.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
celebs wearing slogan tees
Zendaya in 2024. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
 

Tags

popculturecelebritiesfashiontshirtstreetstyle

Related Articles

Fashion

The White T-Shirt Edit

It's timeless, classic, and the must-have wardrobe staple of the season. L'OFFICIEL curated a list of classic white t-shirts at every price point to step up your summer style.

07.20.2022 by K Miller
Baby tees; Hailey Bieber wears "Nepo Baby" baby tee in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping

The Return of the Baby Tee is Upon Us, Here's Where to Buy Yours

Bonus points if it is from the children's section.

07.22.2023 by Kyra Linekin
zendaya "i told ya" shirt

Fashion

Loewe's "I Told Ya" Shirt, as Seen in "Challengers" is Already The Shirt of Summer 2024

Worn by stars of the film, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor, the iconic tee was a major presence during the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new film, Challengers. After the release of the film, fans discovered that the history of the cult slogan tee dates back to the 1960s.

05.04.2024 by Alessandro Viapiana

Recommended posts for you

young brittany murphy smiling to the camera

Fashion

A Look Back at Brittany Murphy's Y2K Fashion

From Clueless to Sin City, the Brittany Murphy filmography has a wealth of 2000s movie style that serves as an inspiration to us all.

11.10.2023 by Sophie Lee
Sinner tennis : Jannik Sinner Gucci : anna kalinskaya : Kalinskaya tennis

Pop culture

Meet Anna Kalinskaya, Tennis Ace and Girlfriend of Jannik Sinner

Dive into the career and personal life of Anna Kalinskaya, the tennis star taking over the court.

06.08.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
blonde hair with bangs : wavy bangs long hair : Sabrina Carpenter hair : Sabrina Carpeter bangs

Pop culture

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" Hair Look

See all the products and inspiration pictures you'll need to rock blonde hair with bangs à la Sabrina Carpenter.

06.08.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
celebs wearing slogan tees

Pop culture

6 Times Celebs Told Us How They're Really Feeling With Graphic Tees

See all the times our favorite style icons like Kaia Gerber, Rihanna, and Zendaya have made a statement with casual street-style looks. 

06.08.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
The Best Looks From the Second Chapter Of The Hermès Women's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection

Fashion

Hermès's Fall/Winter 2024 Show Features a French and American Style

Where the all-American woman meets the chic French dame. 

06.07.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
best restaurants in marrakesh

Travel & Living

6 Restaurants in Marrakesh To Visit For The Ultimate Moroccan Cuisine

No trip to the jewel of Morocco is complete without a stop at one of the city's best restaurants. See all of the best restaurants in Marrakesh to add to your list ahead of your next stay.

06.07.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Photographed by Giuseppe Triscari for L'OFFICIEL USA Spring 2024 FADT Issue

Shopping

15 Crochet Dresses to Breeze Through Summer in 2024

To wear over your swimsuit for a relaxed poolside look or pair with your favorite stilettos for an evening out, these crochet dresses are a summer must-have.

06.07.2024 by Trinidad Alamos and Tobi Oliveri
people person grass boy male teen shoe glasses wristwatch shorts

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Launches the 2024 "Summer Essentials" Campaign

Featuring Madelyn Cline, Noah Beck, Michael Rainey Jr. and Madison Bailey, the new lifestyle campaign is an ode to the classic American summer-with a red, white and blue twist.

06.04.2024 by Eliana Brown