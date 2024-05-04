Pop culture

Kendall Jenner, Ed Sheeran, and Others Spotted at Miami’s Formula One Grand Prix

The glamorous sport isn't without its celebrity sightings. From supermodels to soccer stars, here are all the celebs spotted at Miami’s Formula One Grand Prix.

05.04.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Kendall Jenner at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome.
Kendall Jenner at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Tags

Formula 1celebritiescelebritykendalljenneredsheerantombrady

Related Articles

Emily Ratajkowski in a tank top and cargo pants.

Travel & Living

Speeding Through Miami: An F1 Fan's Ultimate Weekend Guide

Check out everything there is to do in Miami, gearing up for the Formula 1 Grand Prix on May 5. 

04.24.2024 by Grace Clarke
Lewis Hamilton at F1 Miami.

Pop culture

Celebrities Spotted at Formula One Miami Grand Prix 2023

In support of the adrenaline-inducing racing weekend, celebrities showed up and showed out in Miami.

05.08.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
charles leclerc, turtleneck and vest charles leclerc ferrari necklaces

Men's

Charles Leclerc is on the Right Track

Charles Leclerc loves to run, and he loves to do it with his Ferrari.

12.15.2023 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

2024 kentucky derby outfits

Fashion

Explore all the Best Looks From the 2024 Kentucky Derby

See which of your favorite celebrity icons showed up to the beloved event in style.

05.04.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Kendall Jenner at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome.

Pop culture

Kendall Jenner, Ed Sheeran, and Others Spotted at Miami’s Formula One Grand Prix

The glamorous sport isn't without its celebrity sightings. From supermodels to soccer stars, here are all the celebs spotted at Miami’s Formula One Grand Prix.

05.04.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
A model with a light cream dress, leather boots, earrings, rings and a black frilly cuff.

Fashion

The Best Butter Yellow Dresses to Sport This Spring

Butter yellow is one of the trendiest hues of the season, no doubt about it. If you're looking for a way to incorporate the color into your wardrobe, consider one of these ultra-chic dresses.

05.04.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
may 2024 horoscope

Pop culture

See What the Stars Have in Store for You With Your May 2024 Horoscope

Are love, luck, or success in the cards for you this month? Find out with L'OFFICIEL's comprehensive May 2024 horoscope report. 

05.04.2024 by L'OFFICIEL Italia
zendaya "i told ya" shirt

Fashion

Loewe's "I Told Ya" Shirt, as Seen in "Challengers" is Already The Shirt of Summer 2024

Worn by stars of the film, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor, the iconic tee was a major presence during the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new film, Challengers. After the release of the film, fans discovered that the history of the cult slogan tee dates back to the 1960s.

05.04.2024 by Alessandro Viapiana
Woman in black dress walking with child

Shopping

30 Mother's Day Gifts to Show Your Mom Just How Much You Care

Spoil your mom this Mother's Day with these 30 stunning gifts, from handbags to home goods. 

05.01.2023 by Faith McGuinness
new york accessories sunglasses female girl person teen adult woman face head

Pop culture

Are Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison Engaged?

Since the two were spotted wearing what looked to be engagement rings, fans are speculating the pair are engaged or even already married. 

05.04.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
fashion arts culture and entertainment celebrities spring summer collection paris clothing dress adult female person woman formal wear solo performance evening dress

Pop culture

7 Things To Know About Rachel Zegler

L'OFFICIEL rounds up 7 things you didn't know about the burgeoning actress. 

05.04.2024 by Grace Clarke