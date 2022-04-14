Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez poses in front of blue backdrop for her 'Halftime' movie poster

Film & TV

Netflix Set to Premiere New Jennifer Lopez Documentary

Following the star's recent engagement, Jennifer Lopez is bringing fans into the private parts of her life with Halftime

04.13.2022 by Stevie Rowley
Ben Affleck kissing Jennifer Lopez's head on the red carpet in front of a white backdrop.

Fashion

What is a Green Diamond?

Here's everything you need to know about JLo's stunning new engagement ring.

04.11.2022 by Stevie Rowley
211215rb bestof topix los angeles ca clothing apparel shoe footwear coat person human pants overcoat

Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Relationship with Ben Affleck

Eight months after reuniting, Jennifer Lopez is finally sharing some details about her romance with Ben Affleck.

02.03.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil

