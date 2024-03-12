Is Kate Middleton Breaking Royal Protocol By Taking Sick Leave?
With her name trending all over social media for disappearing from the public eye, is it possible the Princess of Wales just needs a break?
Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence.