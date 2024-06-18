Jack Schlossberg's Viral TikToks Are "Inspired By The Legacy" Of The Kennedy Family
In the height of the digital age, Jack Schlossberg, JFK's grandson, is carving an unconventional path as a political advocate and activist.
In the height of the digital age, Jack Schlossberg, JFK's grandson, is carving an unconventional path as a political advocate and activist.
The 20-year-old actor plays Jacaerys Velaryon in HBO's House of the Dragon series, but his career is just beginning. Looking forward to a world of different characters and projects, he says, "I wouldn't want to feel stuck or tied to a single role."