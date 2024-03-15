Pop culture

Kate Middleton Is 'Smiling, Upbeat, and Enjoying Being Out' Amid Disappearance Rumors

The Princess of Wales is reportedly in good spirits during her recovery despite the drama surrounding her sick leave. 

03.14.2024 by Maria Santa Poggi
clothing formal wear suit blazer coat jacket dimples face head person

Tags

royalfamilyroyaltitlesroyalskatemiddleton

Related Articles

kate middleton photo

Pop culture

Meghan Markle Allegedly Enters the Kate Middleton Family Photo Drama Chat

Kate Middleton apologized for her amateur photo-editing skills, but the public still seeks answers about her health and whereabouts.

03.13.2024 by L'OFFICIEL UK
kate middleton conspiracy theory

Pop culture

Where is Kate Middleton? 13 Over-the-Top Fan Theories

Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence. 

03.11.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Rose Hanbury, the alleged mistress of Prince William

Pop culture

Rose Hanbury and William: Who is the Prince's Alleged Mistress?

With royal enthusiasts pondering why Kate Middleton is sequestered away from the public eye, many question whether Rose Hanbury, William and Kate's Norfolk neighbor, has anything to do with it.

07.12.2023 by L'Officiel Hommes Brasil

Recommended posts for you

adult female person woman head face skin tattoo smoke lipstick

Beauty

A Guide to the Skincare Ingredients You Should Never Mix

We all know oil and water don't mix—but did you know Vitamin C and retinol together are a literal recipe for disaster?

07.09.2022 by Addison Aloian
Dakota Johnson in a black lace and silver silk dress posing on the floor.

Film & TV

Iconic Films Starring Dakota Johnson

Before you watch her latest project Madame Web—see some of the quintessential films that put Dakota Johnson on the map.

02.09.2024 by Juliana Guarracino, Grace Clarke
person sitting clothing pants

Fashion

Why are Ballet Flats Suddenly Everywhere?

From the catwalks to the street style, ballet flats are the viral shoes of the moment, thanks to their versatility and undisputed French it-girl attitude.

03.12.2024 by Giorgia Cantarini
elon musk and grimes

Pop culture

Elon Musk's Complete Dating History

The new Twitter owner has had a slew of high-profile relationships and love interests. 

09.10.2023 by Dana Perelberg
Taylor Swift on stage in a gold bodysuit.

Pop culture

All of Taylor Swift's Album Eras and Their Distinctive Styles

From Taylor Swift to 1989 (Taylor's Version), L'OFFICIEL takes a look at Taylor Swift's album aesthetics.

12.13.2023 by Skylar Elizabeth
clothing formal wear suit blazer coat jacket dimples face head person

Pop culture

Kate Middleton Is 'Smiling, Upbeat, and Enjoying Being Out' Amid Disappearance Rumors

The Princess of Wales is reportedly in good spirits during her recovery despite the drama surrounding her sick leave. 

03.14.2024 by Maria Santa Poggi
person human

Fashion

13 Iconic Topless Moments in Runway History

These naked catwalk moments prove that sometimes the boldest choice for a fashion designer is to forgo clothes altogether.
07.27.2022 by Hannah Amini
clothing apparel person human people shorts sunglasses accessories shoe footwear

Pop culture

The Cult of Jared Leto

With Jared Leto’s recent announcement of his band's 2024 world tour, and his upcoming role in “Tron: Ares,” we look back on the times he has made headlines alongside his close collaborators who make up the 'cult' of Jared Leto. 

01.20.2023 by Courtney DeLong