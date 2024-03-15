Kate Middleton Is 'Smiling, Upbeat, and Enjoying Being Out' Amid Disappearance Rumors
The Princess of Wales is reportedly in good spirits during her recovery despite the drama surrounding her sick leave.
Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence.