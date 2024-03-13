Pop culture

Meghan Markle Allegedly Enters the Kate Middleton Family Photo Drama Chat

Kate Middleton apologized for her amateur photo-editing skills, but the public still seeks answers about her health and whereabouts.

03.13.2024 by L'OFFICIEL UK
kate middleton photo
Kate Middleton in December 2023. Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
 

Tags

royalfamilykatemiddletonprincewilliammeghanmarkleprinceharry

Related Articles

Louis Spencer with his mother and sister at the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle in May of 2018.

Pop culture

16 Single Royals to Swipe Right On

From Princess Diana's nephew to the heartthrobs of the Danish royal family, meet the single royals (and royal adjacents) to know from around the world.

08.02.2023 by Kyra Linekin
kate middleton conspiracy theory

Pop culture

Where is Kate Middleton? 13 Over-the-Top Fan Theories

Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence. 

03.11.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Rose Hanbury, the alleged mistress of Prince William

Pop culture

Rose Hanbury and William: Who is the Prince's Alleged Mistress?

With royal enthusiasts pondering why Kate Middleton is sequestered away from the public eye, many question whether Rose Hanbury, William and Kate's Norfolk neighbor, has anything to do with it.

07.12.2023 by L'Officiel Hommes Brasil

Recommended posts for you

Kristen Stewart wears leg warmers

Fashion

How to Style Leg Warmers For Spring, à la Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart just proved the balletcore Y2k leg warmer trend is here to stay.

12.14.2022 by Danisha Liang
hair person face head

Music

Dua Lipa's Latest Album Is Titled 'Radical Optimism'

The album, featuring the singles "Houdini" and "Training Season," is set to release on May 3. 

03.13.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
craziest designer handbags model carrying white quilted hula hoop bag on runway

Fashion

Abstract, Avant-Garde, and Alien-Inspired: The Most Unique Designer Handbags of All Time

From the Coperni Glass Swipe Bag to Coach's Banana Bag, take a look at some of the most viral, unique designer handbags throughout history. 

03.13.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
kate middleton photo

Pop culture

Meghan Markle Allegedly Enters the Kate Middleton Family Photo Drama Chat

Kate Middleton apologized for her amateur photo-editing skills, but the public still seeks answers about her health and whereabouts.

03.13.2024 by L'OFFICIEL UK
Most expensive watches Brequet Grande Complication Marie Antoinette

Fashion

The Most Expensive Watches in the World

They say time is money, and these watches prove that it can easily be worth millions.

07.20.2023 by Lauren Cohn
face happy head person smile skin tattoo dimples

Beauty

The Amy Winehouse Cat Eye Is Back

Ahead of 'Back to Black,' the Amy Winehouse biopic in theaters this May, the crooner's iconic makeup look is seeing a resurgence. Get the icon's cat eye look now.

03.04.2024 by Maria Santa Poggi
Bayonetta glasses gisele bundchen devil wears prada

Fashion

Channel Your Inner It Girl With Bayonetta Glasses

Bayonetta glasses are staging a triumphant comeback, captivating fashion enthusiasts with their ugly-cute aesthetic.

11.30.2023 by Hannah Mains
Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls.

Travel & Living

NYC Members-Only Clubs For The Chic New Yorker

Looking for a social club, restaurant, and remote workspace all wrapped into one? Check out all the chicest NYC members-only clubs that'll check every need off your list.

03.13.2024 by Caroline Cubbin