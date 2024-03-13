Meghan Markle Allegedly Enters the Kate Middleton Family Photo Drama Chat
Kate Middleton apologized for her amateur photo-editing skills, but the public still seeks answers about her health and whereabouts.
Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence.