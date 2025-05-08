The Royal Family Celebrates the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. See Kate Middleton's Look
The British royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey to honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
The British royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey to honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
In the running for the most bizarre royal items to be auctioned off are a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers, a 40-year-old slice of wedding cake, and a tea bag used by Queen Elizabeth II. The curiosity and fascination surrounding the British royal family is nothing new, but some fans are evidently willing to go the extra mile to proclaim their obsession.