Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship

A look at Perrybloom, pop darling Katy Perry and Hollywood heartthrob Orlando Bloom’s fairytale love story and how it started based on a mutual love of In-N-Out. 

Published 10.25.2022 by Nicolette Salmi, Grace Clarke
Last updated on 05.31.2025
katy perry orlando bloom
Getty Images.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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