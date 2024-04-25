Matty Healy Reveals If He's Listened to 'The Tortured Poets Department' Yet
The 1975 frontman and former flame of Taylor Swift recently answered a photographer's question about the singer's latest album yet, which fans believe is mostly about him.
Swifties had a lot of opinions about Taylor Swift's rocky relationship with pop star Matt Healy, and yet, he makes a number of appearances in her new album. Here's a play-by-play of their short-lived romance, ranging from the couple's beginning to their breakup to Healy's post-TTPD drop reaction.
